ZeroDigitalDivide campaign for equitable access to digital platforms

With an aim to eradicate digital inequality globally, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Bangladesh government's ICT Division, jointly launched the #ZeroDigitalDivide campaign in Dhaka on Saturday.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, UNDP, inaugurated the global campaign at the Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium of the ICT Tower.

The Centerpiece of the endeavor is the establishment of the e-Quality Centre, designed to ensure equitable access and participation in digital platforms worldwide.

Palak underscored the government's commitment to reducing digital inequality through innovative projects. He proudly shared the substantial impact of the government's digitization efforts, stating, "The government's digitisation efforts have resulted in significant savings for service recipients. Specifically, service recipients saved 19.1 billion days, $21.8 billion in costs, and 12.9 billion in visits."

The State Minister also emphasised Bangladesh's pioneering role in technology-based public service innovation in the Global South.

Palak mentioned that Bangladesh is extending its hand in knowledge sharing and technological support to enable Southern countries to transition from importers to exporters of technology.

Kanni Wignaraja, also the UN Assistant Secretary-General, stressed the importance of South-South and Triangular Cooperation in reducing the digital divide between Southern countries and underdeveloped nations.

She expressed the UN's unwavering commitment to supporting the initiative in creating an inclusive and egalitarian digital society, ultimately launching the e-Quality Centre to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets.

Wignaraja stated, "Bangladesh has a ray of hope. Here we are witnessing a lot of improvements."

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary to the Information and Communication Technology Division, deemed the initiative to establish the e-Quality Centre timely, emphasising its role in reducing global inequality by expanding digital and ICT access for all.

Ambassador A F M Gousal Azam Sarker, chairman of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS); Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor of a2i; Farida Yasmin, president of the National Press Club; and Nasima Akhtar Nisha, founder of Women and E-Commerce Forum (WE), and Mohua Paul, co-founder of Access Bangladesh Foundation and Regional Representative, Commonwealth Disabled Peoples Forum (CDPF) shared their insights at the event.

The Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, Md Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, presided over the event.