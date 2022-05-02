UNDP, ICT Division sign agreement on cybersecurity campaign 

TBS Report
02 May, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 08:41 am

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh have signed an agreement on Sunday (1 May) at the UNDP Bangladesh office to launch a Cyber Security campaign for the youth and children in the select LDC countries.

UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sudipto Mukerjee said, "The first-ever government cost-sharing agreement will further strengthen UNDP's partnership with the Bangladesh government. This partnership will prepare, aware, and activate the children and youth of the LDC countries to combat the future and ongoing challenges on the cyber security front."

Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, in his remarks, said that under this partnership UNDP-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Award on Cyber Security Awareness would be announced to encourage and inspire the youth to combat cyber security challenges.

The ICT Division will provide $5 million to implement the Cyber security campaign for the youth and children in select LDC countries in 5 years.

Money will be raised from the "Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert" that will take place on 6 May, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, where history was made in 1971.

The popular German Rock band Scorpions is set to perform at the same venue, just over 50 years after George Harrison organised a two-show Concert for Bangladesh. Chirkutt, one of Bangladesh's most popular band is also expected to perform.

Senior officials from UNDP and ICT Division were present during the signing ceremony. 

