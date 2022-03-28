Turkey keen to collaborate with Bangladesh in ICT sector

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
28 March, 2022, 07:01 pm

Turkey keen to collaborate with Bangladesh in ICT sector

Turkey is interested to collaborate with Bangladesh for the development of the country's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. 

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Russell T Ahmed discussed the matter during a meeting at the Turkish Embassy, Baridhara on Monday. 

At the meeting, Russell T Ahmed said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared ICT as "The Product of the Year" for 2022. Aligning with that, BASIS has started working to excel the ICT industry further focusing on seven pillars.

The seven pillars are: making human resources future-proof, developing local industry, developing foreign markets, increasing access to capital and fiscal incentives, creating a thriving ecosystem for startups, formulating policies to help grow intangible assets and promoting the industry. 

"BASIS is also working to help the industry to reach $5 billion in export earnings by 2024 and $20 billion by 2031," said Russell T Ahmed.

Responding to that, Mustafa Osman Turan mentioned that they are very keen to collaborate with BASIS in the enrichment of Bangladesh ICT sector. 

He highlighted that, Turkey is interested to participate in Business-to-Business matchmaking sessions, roadshows and, most of all, in the next BASIS SoftExpo. 

He also mentioned about BASIS collaboration with Startup Istanbul, which is the leading startup hub of Turkey that brings together founders, investors, and executives in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Kenan Kalayci, commercial counsellor of Turkish Embassy; Abu Daud Khan, vice president (administration) of BASIS; AKM Ahmedul Islam BABU, director of BASIS; Enamul Hafiz Latifee, joint secretary of BASIS and Nadia Tabassum, assistant manager of trade facilitation at BASIS.  

 

