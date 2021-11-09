Special cell on e-commerce to place recommendations tomorrow

The Digital Commerce Cell (DCC) is planning to propose issuing unique business identification number and introducing a central complaints management system alongside a central logistic tracking platform to streamline the e-commerce sector of the country.

Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary and DCC Chief AHM Shafiquzzaman said this today at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

He informed that the cell would submit these three recommendations in a report before the cabinet division tomorrow.

"We'll soon start paying back the money of the affected e-commerce consumers and merchants that got stuck in payment gateway. We're waiting for an opinion from the legislative wing of the law ministry regarding the payback," said Shafiquzzaman after the third meeting of the high-level 15-member committee on e-commerce formed by the cabinet division last month.

He, however, could not exactly say from when the government would start refunding Tk214 crore to the customers.

The money is stuck in payment gateway for non-delivery of goods by errant e-commerce firms.