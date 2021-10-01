Social media hacking increased 13%

Social media account hacking has increased 13% since 2019 to 28% in 2021, according to a report by Cyber ​​Crime Awareness Foundation (CCA Foundation).

The report titled "Cyber ​​Crime Trends 2021" was released during a press conference organised by National Committee on Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month (CAM) 2021 on Friday morning at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital's Segunbagicha.

Highlighting the research report, Rashna Imam, an adviser to the organisation, said that cyber crimes in Bangladesh has increased alarmingly in 2019-2020, including social media and other online account hacking or information theft. New crimes like ATM card hacking have also been identified.

According to the report, instances of social media accounts and other online accounts being hacked currently stands at rate of 28.31% - having increased nearly 13% from 2019's rate of 15.35%.

The spread of propaganda/misinformation through cyber world has decreased in 2021. In 2019 it was 22.33%, presently it has decreased to 16.31%.

Age-based analysis of cyber crime has shown that most of the victims are between the ages of 18-30 years, making up for 86.90% of total victims.

CCA Foundation President Kazi Mustafiz said that in order to establish a healthy cyber culture in the society, the government as well as the policy makers of all types of governmental and non-governmental organisations, various social organisations and political parties have to work collectively on the issue.

The month of October has been observed as Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month since 2004 in the United States. Norway has been celebrating it since 2011, and Europe since 2012.

The national committee on CAM 2021 has been formed for the first time in a private initiative on 1 October to ensure that cyber ​​security awareness reaches to the grassroots levels of the country.

The same theme of 2020's CAM – "Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart" will once again be the main theme of CAM 2021 internationally. The national committee has set the theme "SachetanRoi#CyberSmartHoi" for Bengali speakers, emphasising that that cyber security is not only a collective responsibility, it is also a personal responsibility of everyone.

Convener of the CAM 2021 national committee and ISACA Dhaka Chapter President Mohammad Iqbal Hossain presided over the function. Emdadul Haque, General Secretary of ISPAB, an organisation of Internet service providers, and Sanjay Chakraborty, vice president of Robi's cyber ​​security and privacy, were present at the event.