Robots will become main focal point in knowledge-based future: Palak

Robots will become the main focal point of the knowledge-based future, said State Minister for the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the "5th Bangladesh Robot Olympiad" on Tuesday (25 October).

"Robots will become the focal point in a knowledge-based future. Children of Bangladesh will build robots for knowledge-based innovative work as well as risky work. The children of Bangladesh are not behind at all compared to the developed countries of the world," he said.

He called upon the small roboteers to prepare themselves so that Bangladesh can lead the world in making and exporting robots. At the same time, initiatives will be taken so that they can use BUET's robotics lab, he said.

The state minister said that victory or defeat can be determined only by participating in the game. He also said that the youth of the country are not behind from Europe and they are talented.

"They just need to create opportunities. And this opportunity has been created by the visionary of Digital Bangladesh and the architect of modern Bangladesh, Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Palak said, ICT subjects have been added from class 6 to class 12. 13,000 Sheikh Russel Digital Computer Labs have been set up in schools and colleges so that students can learn by hand.

He said that on 18 October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 5000 new computer labs as well as 300 Sheikh Russel School of future. He also said that now a boy and girl of class six can go to computer lab, learn programming, coding, they can gain hands-on knowledge about computer science.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman spoke as the inaugurator of the programme.

"It is our job to inspire all people towards innovation," he said.

He also said that the government of Bangladesh has a tremendous commitment and plan to create skilled manpower to utilize the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution based on information technology.

"University of Dhaka is always closely involved with the work of our ICT Division to implement it," he added.

The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the University of Dhaka Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu was present as a special guest. The programme was chaired by the Director General and Additional Secretary of the Department of ICT Md Mostafa Kamal.

In addition, the Chairperson of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of the University of Dhaka Dr Senjuti Rahman and the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Open Source Network Munir Hasan spoke at the programme.

The President of the Bangladesh Robot Olympiad and Professor of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of the University of Dhaka Lafifa Jamal delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

To implement "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041, different initiatives have been taken to create the interest of the school and college-level students in robotics in the growth of the ICT industry. To participate in the 24th International Robot Olympiad, the 5th Bangladesh Olympiad 2022 is being held on 25-26October at the TSC of the University of Dhaka.

The inauguration ceremony of the two-day National Olympiad was held on 25 October under the initiative of the ICT Division, jointly organised by the Department of ICT, the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering of the University of Dhaka and the Bangladesh Open Source Network. The closing ceremony of this event will be held on Wednesday (26 October).

The robot Olympiad is being organised in Bangladesh since 2018. This year, 1024 contestants from 64 districts across the country have registered in the national phase.

As part of organising the Olympiad, the activation campaign was held at the Sheikh Russel School of future located in 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country this year. The day-long workshops were held at ten Sheikh Russel School of future in eight divisional cities.

It is to be noted that, "The Junior" and "The Challenge" in these two groups, a total of 5 categories are being held this year for the contest.

These are - Physical Computing, Creative Category, Robotics Quiz, Robot Gathering and Robot in Movie. The students selected among the winners subsequently through hands-on training and workshops in the national phase will represent Bangladesh in the 24th International Robot Olympiad in Phuket, Thailand.