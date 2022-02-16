Rahitul’s ‘Call Centerer Oporajita’ endorses the struggle of call center professionals

ICT

Call center service has become one of the most promising professions. 

Though call center professionals in Bangladesh have yet to receive the true appreciation as much as they deserve. To pave the way for recognition for the call center workforces in the country, a new novel has recently been published titled 'Call Centerer Oporajita'. 

Rahitul Islam, a young talented literary and technology journalist, tells the story of struggle and relentless pledge to bit all the difficulties of every call center professional in his novel.

Published from Prothoma Prokashan, the new book 'Call Centerer Oporajita' is the 11th novel by Rahitul. He is continuously revealing the untold stories of the country's IT sector through his writings.

The book is also available on Prothoma website and Ekushey Book fair stall.

