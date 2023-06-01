Provisions in Data Protection Act may hamper Bangladesh economy: Asia Internet Coalition

The government's aim to make data localisation mandatory is one of the concerns highlighted by the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) over the draft Data Protection Act, which it says will hamper the country's economy in its current form.

The AIC has submitted the tech industry's feedback about the Draft Data Protection Act to State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, a press release says.

The AIC, an industry association that promotes the understanding and resolution of Internet policy issues in the Asia Pacific region, counts among its members Apple, Meta, Expedia Group, Twitter, Spotify, Rakuten, Amazon, among others.

In a statement, the AIC said it was pleased to see some positive changes in the March 2023 Draft, but there are still a number of significant concerns that remain unaddressed.

"We urge the government to further review and revise these provisions. Free cross-border data flows are essential for the development of the digital economy. The Bangladesh government must consider smart, forward-looking policies that stimulate the digital economy by spurring innovation, encouraging greater entry and participation of SMEs and entrepreneurs, and empowering businesses to grow and invest for the future."

The AIC submission highlighted four areas of concern. The redacted text has been given below:

Data storage in Bangladesh: Mandatory data localisation in respect of sensitive data, user-generated data, and classified data will invariably hamper the Bangladeshi economy.

Decisions about where to store data should be based on technical considerations of the global internet, organisational capacity, and users' needs, instead of being driven by data sovereignty.

Requiring default data localisation for sensitive data, user-generated data, and classified data would cut Bangladesh off from accessing state-of-the-art cloud security enterprises and implementing best practices designed to keep user data secure.

The definition of user-generated data is overly broad. No data privacy and protection legislation around the world requires mandatory special protection for such vague classes of data.

Data localisation requirements will be extremely expensive and operationally and technologically difficult, if not impossible, to implement for companies of all sizes – in particular SMEs lacking the resources or infrastructure to accomplish this.

Due to the significantly increased compliance and regulatory costs, Bangladesh would become a less attractive destination for overseas investors and increase costs for local companies seeking to take advantage of cloud technologies.