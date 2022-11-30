National Hackathon recognises country's top app developers

National Hackathon 2022, organised by the national appstore "Bdapps", has recognised the best 10 teams of the competition at the gala round in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Team Hako came out on top, followed by Team NUB and Team Sangu securing second and third place in the competition.

Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad revealed these insights at the gala event at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre, said a press release.

In total, the 10 best teams were given Tk5 lakh as prize money. The first, second, and third teams were given Tk2 lakh, Tk1.25 lakh, and Tk75,000 respectively.

Bdapps, managed by Robi, organised the competition in partnership with the ICT Division.

State Minister for the ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, attended the gala as chief guest.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority's Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services' (Basis) President Russell T Ahmed, Robi's CEO Rajeev Sethi, and Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmad were also present.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "I am happy to see Bdapps pursuing innovation with a defined process. I am very confident that Bdapps, with the active participation of young app developers, is going to lead the country towards a Smart Bangladesh."

He thanked Robi management for lending their expertise in this matter.

Rajeev Sethi said, "The innovative energy of its young app developers is the key driver for Bdapps. We are indeed privileged to be able to work with you all through this National Appstore. We have put in place a well-defined process to facilitate digital innovation in a sustainable manner."

He also thanked the ICT Division and the Telecom Regulator for helping Robi to take Bdapps to all corners of the country.

In total, 5,000 app developers participated in the competition. At the end of the regional Hackathons in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, 36 teams were provided month-long online mentorship by 15 renowned IT firms.

Then the 36 teams competed in the National Hackathon on 4 to 5 November. Among them, the 10 best teams were identified as winners of the competition.

Startup Bangladesh, BASIS, PreneurLab, Creative IT, Miaki, BdOSN, hSenid, Shikhbe Shobai, JCI Dhaka West, and the Bangladesh Innovation Forum, were the partner organisations of the National Hackathon.

