Lack of equipment, ICT skills major challenges for digitalisation: EU study

ICT

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:35 pm

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A lack of adequate access to e-services due to the absence of available ICT equipment, connectivity, and devices for the population has remained a challenge for digitalisation in Bangladesh, finds a study of the European Union.

The report "Scoping Sturdy: e-Governance Policies in Bangladesh (Readiness Assessment, and Comparative Analysis)" identified four additional major challenges for digitalisation, including a lack of basic ICT skills and knowledge, a lack of specialists to fully leverage existing infrastructure, power outages, and poor internet connectivity.

German-based GOPA worldwide consultants Jon Echanove and Sadik Hasan presented the study report at a workshop styled "Supporting Transparent E-Governance Policies in Bangladesh," organised by the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh at the Westin Hotel on Tuesday.

Funded by the European Union (EU) under the Asia Partnership Facility programme, the study looked into four areas – education, e-government, labour and social welfare, and equality and universal access – and assessed the readiness of these areas.

Against these backdrops, the study also placed a set of recommendations to overcome the challenges – which include formulating a policy encouraging local manufacturing of ICT equipment such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and commuters and proper implementation of the plan to provide basic ICT knowledge and e-skills.

In his keynote speech, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Under 'Digital, Bangladesh 2021', we aimed to reduce the visit time and costs for citizens by bringing services to their doors. Under 'Smart Bangladesh 2041', we aim at more efficient, transparent, and seamless public services – paperless and cashless – for all.

"With the right policies, knowledge, and skills, Bangladesh can become a truly digitally innovative country. We look forward to the European Union's support for our efforts." 

In his closing remarks, Charles Whiteley, ambassador and head of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, said that in a strategic context where digitalisation and e-governance are stepping-stones in Bangladesh's socio-economic development, the European Union can fulfil two important roles: the role of knowledge-broker and that of partnership facilitator.

"Now it is time to move ahead and tap into digitalisation's unique potential as an accelerator and enable better governance, education, social protection, and service delivery," he added.

In her welcome remarks, EU Delegation Human Capital Development and Education Team Leader Jurate Smalskyte-Mervi said that in a sector as fast-paced and ever evolving as e-governance, there is little room for siloes and fragmentation.

"We need to make sure that we have a level-playing field and robust coordination channels in place so that every partner is on the same page, up-to-speed, and contributes meaningfully to Bangladesh's digital transformation agenda while closing the digital divide and addressing the challenges in connectivity, digital education, access to the internet, and adequate infrastructure," Jurate Smalskyte-Mervi added.

In line with Bangladesh's digital transformation strategic vision to make Bangladesh a digital economy by 2021 and a knowledge-based economy by 2041, the EU has identified digitalisation and e-governance as one of its new policy and programme priorities.

EU representatives said that it will focus on supporting Bangladesh in improving transparency, responsiveness, integrity, and accountability in the delivery of public services through enhanced use of ICT tools and solutions.

Representatives of national authorities, development partners, donors, non-governmental organisations and the private sector also participated in the event.

