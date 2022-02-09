Jabbar for ensuring safer internet for children

ICT

BSS
09 February, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

Jabbar for ensuring safer internet for children

BSS
09 February, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 08:59 pm
Jabbar for ensuring safer internet for children

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today laid emphasis on securing safer internet for children urging all specially parents and teachers to play their respective roles.

"The role of teachers and parents is important to ensure safer internet for children. If teachers or parents have a minimum idea about digital technology, they can ensure safe internet for their students or children by using 'Parental guidance'," he said.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual roundtable on "Online Situation Analysis and Ensuring Safe Internet Access for Children" organised by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) here, said a press release.

Mentioning that it is the responsibility of all to ensure the maximum safety of children, he assured the organisers that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government would sincerely take into account appropriate recommendations or suggestions on the protection of children from digital devices.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by the incumbent government to ensure safe internet and digital security, he added: "We have already shut down 22,000 porn-sites and 2,000 gambling-sites to ensure safe internet."

The government is playing an effective role so that all can maintain and follow the proper community standards on various social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Shyam Sunder Sikder, Dhaka University Professor Mahjabin Haque and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Imdadul Haque also spoke on the occasion.

 

Top News

Mustafa Jabbar / Internet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

10h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

9h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

5h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

6h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'