Jabbar for ensuring safer internet for children

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today laid emphasis on securing safer internet for children urging all specially parents and teachers to play their respective roles.

"The role of teachers and parents is important to ensure safer internet for children. If teachers or parents have a minimum idea about digital technology, they can ensure safe internet for their students or children by using 'Parental guidance'," he said.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a virtual roundtable on "Online Situation Analysis and Ensuring Safe Internet Access for Children" organised by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) here, said a press release.

Mentioning that it is the responsibility of all to ensure the maximum safety of children, he assured the organisers that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government would sincerely take into account appropriate recommendations or suggestions on the protection of children from digital devices.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by the incumbent government to ensure safe internet and digital security, he added: "We have already shut down 22,000 porn-sites and 2,000 gambling-sites to ensure safe internet."

The government is playing an effective role so that all can maintain and follow the proper community standards on various social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Shyam Sunder Sikder, Dhaka University Professor Mahjabin Haque and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Imdadul Haque also spoke on the occasion.