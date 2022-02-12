ICT Division’s iDEA project starts a 3-day incubation programme in Cumilla

ICT

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

ICT Division’s iDEA project starts a 3-day incubation programme in Cumilla

Through a competition at the end of the event, the selected startups will be able to apply directly for a pre-seed grant of Tk10 lakh.

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
ICT Division’s iDEA project starts a 3-day incubation programme in Cumilla

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project under the ICT Division of Bangladesh has launched a three-day startup incubation programme at Cumilla IT Park in the Kandirpar area on Saturday. 

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam inaugurated the programme at Zilla Shilpakala Academy, Cumilla on Saturday, said a press release. 

In cooperation with Startup Cumilla, 80 youths from 39 startups of Cumilla and its adjacent districts are participating in the event free of cost. The event will end on 14 February. 

Addressing the youth, Minister Tajul Islam said youth in Bangladesh can take advantage of all the global possibilities by utilising their talents and labour through participation in various competitions at home and abroad in the era of information technology. 

He urged the youth to be ready for future success by taking advantage of all the opportunities. "One must first learn, then work hard and think honestly to reach the top level," he added. 

The minister also advised the youth to be patient and move forward with proper education to become successful.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, senior secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA said the culture of self-generating ideas and initiating a startup to a pre-seed or growth stage has never existed before. There are many opportunities for startups in the country. 

He said Sheikh Russell Digital Lab will be set up in all schools in phases. Moreover, youths have opportunities to work in Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centers. Besides, there are various opportunities -- including mentoring support, grant support, venture capital support --- for young people. The youth must utilise these opportunities.

"Through the ICT division and iDEA project, the assistance for startups will continue," the secretary added.

Cumilla-6 constituency lawmaker AKM Bahauddin said, "Cumilla is the most productive district of Bangladesh for the last four years. Cumilla has been able to attain the top position in fish production. Amid the Covid-19 situation, the district has been able to earn $1.846 billion in remittances."

By joining a pitching competition at the end of the startup incubation programme, the selected startups will be able to apply directly for a pre-seed grant of Tk10 lakh from the iDEA project.

This incubation program has special sessions with entrepreneurs on how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, how startups can develop and validate their ideas, successful implementation of startups, various legal and ethical issues for entrepreneurs and various solutions related to startups. 

Moreover, startup evaluation methods, including financial strategies and analysis, business models, marketing and sales strategies, and planning, will be the focus of training in this event.

Vice-Chancellor of Cumilla University Prof AFM Abdul Moin and Deputy Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of iDEA project Md Mizanur Rahman, were present as the special guests at the function while Md Kamrul Hasan, Deputy Commissioner and District magistrate, Cumilla presided over the inauguration programme.

Under the supervision of ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the iDEA project has been working since 2016 to create a startup ecosystem and entrepreneurs' culture.

ICT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places