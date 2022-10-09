ICT Division defends move to list 'Critical Information Infrastructure'

UNB
09 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 07:43 pm

ICT Division defends move to list &#039;Critical Information Infrastructure&#039;

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has recently listed 29 government institutions as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), leaving them beyond the purview of certain clauses of the Right to Information Act.

In a press release, the ICT Division provided an explanation on why such a move was necessary.

"The 29 institutions marked as CII contain important information regarding the government and the people. If this information is harmed, the security of the people and the financial institutions along with public health and the sovereignty of the nation will be in danger. That's why the government has decided to protect this information," said the press release.

The release added that some political parties and organisations are spreading falsehood saying that the government is doing it to deprive people of their right to information.

"The government aims to provide secure and constant service to the people by protecting some information through audits, building infrastructures, maintaining necessary networks systems, using standard hardware and software and appointing competent human resources. The government is doing all this according to the act 15 of the Digital Security Act 2018. So there's no question of curtailing people's right to information," the release further said.

