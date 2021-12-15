Govt’s cyber threat agency issues maximum caution against Apache Log4j software

ICT

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 09:01 pm

Related News

Govt’s cyber threat agency issues maximum caution against Apache Log4j software

Log4j is widely used in consumer and enterprise services, websites and applications, as well as operational technology products

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 09:01 pm
To gather, decipher, and analyse all of the data transmitted by Pegasus, at least a two-three member backend team would be needed for each person being snooped on. Photo: Reuters
To gather, decipher, and analyse all of the data transmitted by Pegasus, at least a two-three member backend team would be needed for each person being snooped on. Photo: Reuters

Cyber Threat Research team of Bangladesh Computer Council's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) on Wednesday (15 December) sent out a warning against the use of Apache Log4j software after it had been marked as a critical vulnerability.

Regular monitoring of CIRT's Cyber Sensor Unit has identified Apache Log4j software library version 2.0-beta9 to 2.14.1 Remote Code Execution Vulnerability/Security Error CVE-2021-44228, reads a press release.

Log4j is widely used in consumer and enterprise services, websites and applications, as well as operational technology products.

CVE-2021-44228/Log4Shell was tested in CIRT's lab and it got a CVSS score of 10 out of 10 making it a maximum risky software, the press release added.

Exploiting this vulnerability, cyber-criminals can greatly disrupt the normal functioning of an organisation by controlling the CVE-2021-44228 security flawed application system as well as completely encrypting important information.

CIRT put forward a set of suggestions to avert the risk including identifying and auditing Log4j related applications to ensure that no cyberattacks have already taken place, installing strong WAF and keeping the updates running automatically, and ensuring secure backup of data.

Bangladesh / Top News

Log4j software / Bangladesh Government’s e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) / Cybersecurity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

12h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

5h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak