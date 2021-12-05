Govt digital signer extension now at chrome web store

"Open Digital Signer Extension" – a chrome extension for digital signature, has been published in Google Chrome's web store on Sunday.

A team of Bangladesh Computer Council in association with computer incident response team of the government has created the Chrome extension.

Tawhidur Rahman, senior technical specialist of the response team, said, "Our developed extension has been published in Google's Chrome web store. Using our extension, anybody can easily add the feature of digitally signing a document on their website."

He said, "Integrating digital signatures in any website is a very challenging task, as browsers can not directly communicate with certificates and private keys stored in smart-card/USB token/OS key-store."

"Hence it is very difficult to digitally sign from a browser. To facilitate digital signing with a locally held private key from the browser, our team has developed this very easy browser extension, so that any business application can integrate digital signature in their website with only a few lines of code," he added.