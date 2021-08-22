First-ever online notarization, affidavit services to start in Bangladesh

After eight years of efforts, Notarybd.com – an online electronic notarization (e-notarization) platform and system provider in Bangladesh – is to introduce a commercial e-notarization service for the first time in Bangladesh, which is expected to ease notarisation for people.

The online platform offers convenient access to government-certified notaries who are authorised to notarize documents and perform affidavits digitally.

Any eligible individual can avail notarisation services online to verify notarized documents and affidavits from anywhere across the world by December, using Notarybd.com.

This online platform will provide convenience, speed, ease, security, reliability and verifiability for notarisation, preventing identity fraud and document tampering.

Educational certificates, marriage documents, and birth certificates can be notarised using the platform for a fee, said Barrister M Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, a prominent immigration and ICT law specialist, and the sole architect of the project.

Rafiqul Islam said the Bangladesh government has been encouraging enhancing the legal framework by allowing the use of electronic and digital signatures, electronic documents in electronic form, as well as various e-tools and components in the public and private sector to turn the concept of a digital Bangladesh into reality.

It will also make the country paperless and enhance its image in the international digital arena, he added.

He said the greatest advantage of e-notarisation is that it saves time, resources, and travel costs while preventing forgery of identity cards, seals, signatures, and document tampering.

The project was showcased on a national platform at the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services Software Expo-2019, at the International Convention Centre in Dhaka, and was lauded by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for ICT.

The online platform is unique in innovative quality and application of technology, applying an Asymmetric Key Cryptography Method, Digital Signature technology, two factor authentication, two-way, live audio-video virtual notarial sessions, using self-developed WEBRTC tools and technology, and cloud-based storage and backup, to secure and ensure innovation, quality, viability, scalability, interoperability, compatibility, sustainability, security and reliability of e-notarisation technology.