BTRC asks for information regarding social media advertising

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has asked all licensed companies that advertise on various social media to submit information about advertisements on online platforms such as Google, WhatsApp, Yahoo, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, and Imo.

The commission sent a letter in this regard to all mobile operators, Internet Service Providers (ISP), TVAS, ATUP SMS aggregator operator chief executive or managing director, president of Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh and general secretary of Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh on Wednesday (10 August).

BTRC asked the organisations to submit information on all the advertisements they released on online platforms between January 2021 to December 2021 within 10 days.

The commission gave a chart with columns such as description of the ad, number of hits, transaction method, and money spent following which the organisations have to submit the report.

Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft were registered for paying value-added tax, enabling the National Board of Revenue to ensure compliance.

In October 2021, the High Court ordered the government to start collecting taxes, VAT and other charges on the revenues generated by the companies in the country.