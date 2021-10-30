BIG 2021: OpenRefactory gets $1 lakh grant

The best of the best winning startup "OpenRefactory" received a grant of $1 lakh with special honors as "One Big Winner 2021", which is the biggest reward from the ICT Division for the startups in this Mujib year.

The grand finale of "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2021" was held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Auditorium of Bangladesh Film Archive at Agargaon in the capital.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest at the grand finale of "BIG 2021" and state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the programme.

The event was organised by the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division of the government to inspire young entrepreneurs and startups.

At the end of the campaign in 142 countries, more than 7,000 startups and inventors from 57 countries including Bangladesh, participated in the contest at the initial stage.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government has allocated Tk100 crore in the current budget to support young innovators.

"Today's young inventors will play an important role in the country's economy. Money is not a challenge. We will move forward in the right direction by transforming the challenge into a possibility," he said.

Mentioniing that the journey of the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh started in 2010, the finance minister said, "Currently, there are more than 2,500 startups serving in Bangladesh and they are playing an important role in our economy."

Speaking on the occasion, state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that a startup policy would be formulated soon to build an innovative nation by building an innovation ecosystem.

He said that as a result of different policies and support of the ICT sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at present the export revenue of the ICT sector is more than $1 billion.

"We are working towards the goal of increasing export earnings to $5 billion by 2025 and creating employment for 3 million people," Palak said.

He announced that the "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) 2021" contest will be held every year.

The best 26 startups from the Reality Show are -- OpenRefactory, Tinkers Technologies Ltd., Bonton Connect, RadAssist, Boighor trading care, Olwel BD Ltd., Landknock Ltd., Inovace Technologies, Lifespring Consultancy Limited, idea 3d solutions, Captain Earth - be the change, Upskill, Psycure Organization, Plastile, Brailly Tech Ltd., InclusionX, Smart White Cane, Dingi Technologies Ltd., Ghost Kitchen Bangladesh Limited, ANTS Aerial Systems Ltd., Online Sohopathi, Alo, Scientiko Limited, Khelbei Bangladesh, Jobike, and RoboLab.

Best 10 international startups are -- ThermoNorth, MyCash Money Pte. Ltd, Agrovisio, Inkspired, WTEAM, SOSO CARE, Grant Master, BioMec, Evreka, Care Form Labs Private Limited

Best 10 iDEA portfolio startups are -- AlterYouth, OxyJet, Bloodman, Bhumijo, Jahaji Ltd, GARBAGEMAN LIMITED, Avijatrik, Bike lock, The2HoursJob, Shadhin Music Limited