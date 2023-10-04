Bangladesh-India to work together for cyber security: Palak

BSS
04 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 05:01 pm

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said Bangladesh and India will work together to ensure the cyber security of both countries.

"Mutual cooperation has helped us to eliminate militancy and terrorism from both the countries …so, our cyber world would be protected by facing emerging cyber attacks and threats jointly", he said.

The state minister said as chief guest while attending the closing session of the 3-day training course under the cyber friendship-2023 programme as part of the Bangladesh-India joint cooperation initiative at Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC).

Citing the Liberation War in 1971, the ICT state minister said Bangladesh and India fought together at that time, adding that both countries have also worked together even in fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak and the construction of digital Bangladesh.

"We will work together for implementing next 'Smart Bangladesh-2041vision'" which is envisaged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he told the function organized by the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project, financed by the World Bank.

Referring to the Indian Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT), Palak said "We are very much enthusiastic in fighting against the cyber attacks and crimes as the team is now working with us".

Participating in the function, Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma said "The relations between Bangladesh and India are now at different heights.

"Collaborative relations in various sphere including connectivity between the two countries, Information and Communication Technology, Cyber security and start-up have been expanded ", he added.

Bangladesh and India earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancing cooperation on ICT and cyber security, Verma mentioned.

Chaired by BCC's Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, the programme was also addressed by ICT division secretary M Shamsul Arefin and senior director of CERT, India SS Sharma.

