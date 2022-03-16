$750m investment came to startups in a decade: Palak

ICT

UNB
16 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

$750m investment came to startups in a decade: Palak

ICT ministry provides 8 startups with Tk17cr investment aid

UNB
16 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 10:06 pm
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy

The country received more than $750 million in local and foreign investment in the startup sector over the last decade, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.

Mentioning that the country currently accommodates over 22,500 startups, he added that the government was financially supporting the businesses through its initiatives – Startup Bangladesh Limited and Bangabandhu Innovation Grant. 

The state minister disclosed these while virtually addressing a programme at the ICT Tower in the capital on Wednesday. 

Startup Bangladesh, the flagship venture capital fund of the ICT ministry, organised the event to sign agreements to provide Tk17 crore in investment aids to 8 startups in the second phase under its campaign "Shotoborshe Shoto Asha".

The ICT Division initiated the campaign to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country. It aims to promote entrepreneurship and generate employment by providing at least 50 startups with Tk100 crore investment aids. 

"I believe the initiative will help create a national entrepreneurial platform in the country and promote innovations," the minister said, adding that they would not let any potential startup drop out because of the financial crisis.

He further added that the campaign would make Bangladesh a step forward in the global economy. 

Specialised labs and fourth industrial revolution centres in 53 universities, Joy Digital Service Centre in 494 upazilas, and 300 schools of the future across the country were being set up to cope with the inevitable Fourth Industrial Revolution, the minister noted and hoped that the young generation entrepreneurs would build a knowledge-based and innovative Bangladesh in future. 

Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Md Abdul Mannan, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Bangladesh Association of Call Centers and Outsourcing President Wahid Sharif, and Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Sami Ahmed, among others, were present at the event. 

The recipients of Tk17cr

Maid service provider HelloTask, online education platform 10 Minutes School, agricultural business promoter iFarmer, snacks producer Frontier Nutrition, freight service provider Loop Freight, car service provider Zantrik, on-demand lorry service provider Truck Lagbe and SATEL were picked to provide the investment aid of Tk17 crore in the initial phase. 

Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Sami Ahmed and chief executive officers of the startups signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations.

Economy / Top News / Startups

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Startups / Foreign investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years