20 startups qualify for Huawei ICT Incubator final round

Beating 68 competitors at Huawei ICT Incubator 2022 Bangladesh, 20 startups have qualified for the final round of the competition.

Two independent jury panels with the cooperation of the strategic partners – Startup Bangladesh Limited and Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) – have selected the finalists from 68 startups who joined the Incubator Bootcamp previously.
   
The winners of the Bootcamp stage are divided into two groups – Idea Stage and Early Stage. Each group got ten finalists, said Huawei in a press release.

Finalists of the Idea Stage are – Orgavet Medicine, Wastech, InsureCow, SEnergy, Bonik, Durjoy DSS, U-Turn, Krishian Ltd, Fitnation, and Relaxy; and the winners of the Early Stage are – Palki, Bepresent IT, Urban Gaz Limited, WeGro Technologies Limited, Esscre, Trabil, Jahaji Ltd, PujiGhor, Scientiko Ltd, and INovex Idea Solution.

Huawei ICT Incubator has been launched for the 1st time in Bangladesh.

"With the programme, we are trying to provide them (participants) with the necessary guidance and a grant so that they can come up with impactful ICT solutions for society," said Sami Ahmed, managing director at Startup Bangladesh Limited.

In the next phase of the event, an independent jury panel will evaluate the pitch deck and presentation in mid-October. Meanwhile, the final Gala event of Huawei ICT Incubator will be held in late October, where the winners will be announced.
The champion of both the Idea Stage and Early Stage startups of the competition will get Tk5 lakh prize money, $125,000 Huawei Cloud credit and the CEO of the startup will get a chance to meet successful foreign startups. 

The 1st and 2nd runners-up will get Tk3 lakh and Tk1 lakh prize money, respectively, and $80,000 Huawei Cloud Credit. Besides, both the CEOs of the runners-ups will also have the opportunity to meet successful foreign startups.

Md Altaf Hossain, project director (Joint Secretary), iDEA Project, ICT Division, said, "Huawei ICT Incubator started its journey with 180 applications. And in the latest round, we worked on 68 different ideas. Based on our feedback and inputs, the participants got the chance to improvise their startup design and plan. And now we have the most promising 20 projects."
 

Huawei Bangladesh / Startup

Comments

