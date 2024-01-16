ICT State Minister Palak for banning use of unregistered phone sets

Tech

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:17 pm

Related News

ICT State Minister Palak for banning use of unregistered phone sets

He said the move would help protect the country’s nascent smartphone assembling industry

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:17 pm
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been asked to stop usage of unregistered mobile handsets.

Speaking at a meeting today (16 January), Posts, Telecommunication, and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the move would help protect the country's nascent smartphone assembling industry. 

It would also attract investments there for job creation and better law enforcement, he said at the meeting with the telecom regulator and stakeholders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government in 2021 embarked on stopping illegal imports of handsets that had been growing in numbers.

The BTRC then set up the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR), which telecom operators can use to block usage of mobile handsets.

The NEIR automatically registers the IMEI numbers of all the legal handsets, being locally-assembled or legally-imported.

Considering some practical problems, however, the government opted out of the decision later.

According to industry insiders, around three crore handsets being used in the country are either illegally-imported – depriving the government of the duties – or they remain unregistered because travellers and expatriate Bangladeshis bring them from other countries.

A BTRC official, seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard that registering one's unregistered existing phone with the NEIR database within a stipulated time might be an option ultimately, while the move would certainly block further illegal imports of mobile phones.

Illegal imports hurt local industry as it causes their sales drop.

Due to the appreciating dollar and high inflation, 4G and 5G smartphone production in the country dropped by a third to 68.48 lakh in 2023, while legal import of the same dropped by nearly 30% to less than 43,000, according to the BTRC.

Phone manufacturers also blame the illegal imports of used flagship smartphones from abroad that gained popularity among the inflation-hit middle class people.

According to the NEIR user guide, the government allows travellers or expatriates to bring phone sets from abroad and use them locally by registering them online.

People who get such phones as a gift, too, can register their sets online, showing the valid purchase receipt or the passport, visa.

Bangladesh / Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Bangladesh / ICT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

5h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

7h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

24m | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

2h | Videos
Winter pitha on the footpath

Winter pitha on the footpath

4h | Videos
Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

20h | Videos