Huawei plans digital power, cloud service solutions in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:13 pm

A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China, 23 February, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Aly Song
A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China, 23 February, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese multinational tech giant Huawei wants to work intensively in Bangladesh on digital power and advanced cloud service solutions.

The company has adopted a plan to continuously increase investment in the research and development sector in the coming days, said Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd, at an event organised to unveil its global annual report for 2021 on Monday.

The annual report reveals that Huawei maintained solid performance throughout 2021 and outlines how it will move forward to leverage the ICT sector for the overall good.

As per the report, the company's R&D expenditure reached $22.40 billion in the year, representing 22.4% of its total revenue, and bringing its total R&D expenditure over the past 10 years to over $132.66 billion.

At the event, Pan Junfeng said, "Huawei has been working in Bangladesh for the last 23 years. During these years, Bangladesh has advanced a lot in the information and communication technology sector and we are very happy to be an active member of this transition.

"We want to continue working in the country through innovation and collaboration, exploring the immense potential of Bangladesh."

Jason Li Zongsheng, member of the Huawei Bangladesh board of directors, said the company's cloud service ranks fifth globally.

"Besides, Huawei is now also working in the digital power sector of Bangladesh. Its smart photovoltaic solution has been used at the Mymensingh Solar Plant," he said.

Zongsheng said apart from these, Huawei has been working for many years to create ICT talents in Bangladesh. In 2021, Huawei Bangladesh jointly launched a new programme called "Bangladesh ICT Skills Competition" with the Bangladesh ICT Division.

Among others, Huawei Chief Technical Officer Kevin Xu, Vice President Wu Zhiqian, Human Resource Director Huang Baoxiong and Director of Public Affairs and Communications Yuying Karl were also present at the event.

