HTC returns with mid-range phone to compete with Pixel 8a

HTC, the tech company that used to be big in the smartphone market until the mid-2010s, is making a comeback.

On paper, the HTC U24 Pro has the potential to be one of the best mid-range phones this year.

According to Tech Advisor, this smartphone is priced at £469/€564 on its official website. This puts it in competition with the Google Pixel 8a, Samsung Galaxy A55 and many other affordable Chinese phones.

Despite its competitive price, the phone features a powerful quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The front camera is also 50MP — perfect for selfies.

It has a sleek, lightweight design with a metal frame and weighs 198.7g.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch OLED curved screen that covers nearly 87% of the front with a Full HD+ resolution (2436 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and the phone has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and it has 12GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of storage.

The 4600mAh battery supports 60W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The phone runs on Android 14, but HTC has not specified how long it will support updates, Tech Advisor reports.