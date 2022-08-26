How TikTok ensures in-app safety for users

People worldwide look to TikTok as a source of entertainment and joy. Its' popularity is growing in Bangladesh too.

With billions of videos being shared and viewed on TikTok every month, online and offline safety on the platform becomes a key concern, particularly for youngsters and teenagers.

Like many social apps and platforms, TikTok has a broad set of safety features that allow users to select their own privacy settings according to their needs.

Let us take a look at a few of TikTok's proactive initiatives to ensure in-app safety:

Protecting younger creators

TikTok is committed to safety for all TikTok users, but especially for those who are just starting out on their digital journeys. Younger users (ages 13-17) have age-appropriate privacy settings and controls designed specifically for their age group. For example, users must be 16 or over to send a direct message and accounts under 16 are set to private by default.

Age restrictions

TikTok is an app for ages 13 and over. New users must enter their age at registration and those who are under 13 won't be able to register an account. Parents can also block TikTok on their child's phone via the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, both of which have rated TikTok for ages 12 and over.

Screen time management

Screen time management tool in TikTok lets people control how much time they spend on TikTok in a single sitting by enabling regular screen time breaks. These prompts remind people to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time, which they can set as they choose.

To turn on screen time, simply tap Profile in the bottom right. Then tap the 3-line icon in the top right. Tap Settings and privacy after that. Then tap on Digital Wellbeing, followed by a tap on Daily screen time. Follow the steps in the app to set a daily time limit. You must set a passcode for your daily screen time. If you reach your time, enter this passcode to keep using the app.

The screen time dashboard will also give our community data about how much time they are spending on TikTok, with summaries of their daily time spent on the app, the number of times they opened the app, and a breakdown of daytime and night-time usage. People can also opt for weekly notifications to review their dashboard.

Safety Centre

TikTok has an updated Safety Center with localized context, offered in both English and Bengali languages, which contains information and resources to assist new and existing users, as well as parents and caregivers involved. The Safety Center also contains all the tools and tips about the platform's safety features and measures, including New User Safety Guide, Guide for Parents, resources on what to do to ensure safety and a thorough Privacy Guide.

Community Guidelines

Community Guidelines to help people understand how to use the platform in a positive and appropriate way, and what not to post. It is available both in English and Bengali. TikTok continues to educate and share them with users, making sure they know their safety and wellbeing options on the platform.

Content moderation

With the combination of a dedicated team of native Bangladeshis who understand the culture and the language, and a robust, state-of-the-art, machine learning mechanism that uses automation in the content moderation process, TikTok proactively removes any inappropriate content and in egregious cases, terminates accounts that violate its Terms of Service and Community Guidelines, to make the platform a safer and more welcoming space for its Bangladeshi community.

In today's world, it's evident that safety and security in both online and offline spaces are the responsibilities of everyone. TikTok encourages users to report any inappropriate content or usage through our in-app reporting options in order to help us maintain a safe and positive app environment.

The platform continues to invest in protecting the well-being of people so that our community can feel in control of their TikTok experience and empowered to express their creativity, make meaningful connections and enjoy culture-defining entertainment.