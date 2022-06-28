The hotel that never lands

The nuclear powered aircraft was drawn up by Hashem Alghaili. Photo: Collected

The internet is yet again divided and this time it involves an ambitious design of a floating "Hotel of the future" which is expected to host 5000 guests and remain airborne for several years at a time.

A CGI video of the "Sky Cruise" was posted on YouTube which revealed a structure that resembled a hybrid between a mega-cruise-ship and a floating space station, reports Independent.

Hashem Al-Ghaili, the animator who uploaded the video, wrote in the description that the vessel would be powered by nuclear energy while piloted by artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the designers, the design would allow the vessel to carry 5000 passengers and stay airborne for years with the help of supplies travelling to and from it via electric commercial or private jets.

The video on Sky cruise, which was made with the designs by Tony Homsten, claimed that this new "cruise" would have no carbon footprint due to 20 electric engines "providing clean, nuclear energy".

"Thanks to nuclear energy, the hotel never runs out of fuel and can remain suspended in the air for several years without ever touching the ground," claim designers.

Sky Cruise is a concept for a nuclear-powered sky hotel. This video rendering shows the aircraft designed to fly with 20 electric engines, housing over 5,000 guests in nearly nonstop flight [full video, Hashem Al-Ghaili: https://t.co/XN2SFT6PMt] pic.twitter.com/8RrxxtfxYc— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 26, 2022

The idea was pitched as a leisure holiday destination, complete with restaurants, bars, swimming pools, viewing decks, cinemas, and theaters as well as wedding halls who wish to be married above the clouds.

The video always mentions turbulence and how the AI will be able to predict and prevent any turbulence.

Amazed viewers left comments such as, "Am so jealous for the people of the future."

While another added, "the creativity behind the idea is wonderful and I hope the planners get somewhere someday!"

However, some were skeptical about the design and commented, "If physics and aerodynamics didn't exist, then this vessel might actually be able to take off."