HereAfter: AI powered app lets people 'speak' to their dead relatives

Tech

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:40 am

Photo: HereAfter AI
An artificial intelligence (AI) powered app named HereAfter AI will let people "speak" to their deceased relatives by creating their virtual forms. 

The tech works by training an AI on images, recordings, and footage of recently deceased people to create a virtual form that people can "interact" with, reports MIT Technology Review

"HereAfter is an app that lets you preserve meaningful memories about your life," reads the company's website, "and interactively share them with the people you love."

In most cases, the purpose of these AI is to allow surviving loved ones to learn to live with their loss and preserve memories after death

"The interactive memory-sharing app that preserves precious stories for the whole family to hear," the app states in its description.  

"From what I could glean over a dozen conversations with my virtually deceased parents, this really will make it easier to keep close the people we love," wrote  MIT Technology Review's Charlotte Jee, who, with the help of her living parents, tested out HereAfter AI for herself.

Charlotte Jee wrote that in the app her AI "parents" first sounded "distant and tinny," but started to "sound more like themselves" over time.

She also added that she learned a few new stories about each of her parents' younger lives, heard some tales about her own childhood, and even got some life advice.

 

 

Here After AI

