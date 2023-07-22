Have you downloaded the right Threads app?

Amidst Meta's recent launch of the Twitter-like app "Threads," an unrelated four-year-old app with the same name has witnessed a surge in popularity.

This other Threads app, marketed as a "Slack replacement designed for makers," experienced a significant increase in downloads and web traffic right after the launch of Meta's app.

In the week following Meta's Threads launch, the other Threads saw over 880,000 downloads on iOS globally and more than a million on the Google Play Store.

TechCrunch reports that the website of the non-Meta Threads witnessed a significant increase in visitor traffic. This happened as users eagerly tried to access Meta's new platform through their desktops.

However, they have discovered that the URL led to the workplace communication app.

The official website for Meta's Threads is Threads.net. Unfortunately, at present, it only shows a QR code instructing visitors to download the app. This has caused confusion among users seeking to explore Meta's new offerings on their computers.

According to TechCrunch, the other Threads app performed particularly well in countries where Meta's Threads has not yet been released, such as Germany, Spain and Italy.

To prevent further confusion, the non-Meta Threads app added disclaimers distinguishing itself from Meta's Threads.

Despite the disclaimers, some users mistakenly left negative reviews for the unrelated Threads app, assuming it was associated with Meta. This is likely because the app has a similar name to Meta's own Threads app.

Additionally, some users thought the unrelated Threads app's logo is similar to Meta's logo. They became confused and assumed that the two apps are related. However, it is important to note that the unrelated Threads app is not associated with Meta in any way.

Rousseau Kazi, the co-founder and CEO of the non-Meta Threads app and a former Meta employee, acknowledged that "threads" is an internet native term and wasn't surprised by Meta's choice.

Kazi said that during his time at Meta he greatly admired Zuckerberg and Mosseri for their mentorship. He spoke highly of their guidance and support during his tenure with the company.

As both Threads apps are designed to serve different purposes, it is recommended that users download the app that is best suited to their needs.

