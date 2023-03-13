Grammarly introduces GrammarlyGO, an assistant powered by generative AI: all you need to know

Grammarly, an online service for clear and effective writing, has announced GrammarlyGO, its 'on-demand contextually aware' generative AI (artificial intelligence)-powered assistant. The assistant, said Grammarly, 'uses generative AI to help people and businesses succeed with on-demand communication assistance,' whether writing from scratch or revising an existing piece.

"GrammarlyGO will uniquely offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience. It will enable customers to save time, enhance their creativity, and get more done—helping individuals achieve their potential and enterprises transform how they work," said Rahul Roy Chowdhury, global head of product, Grammarly, on its official blog.

What is GrammarlyGO?

(1.) According to the company, the tool will provide on-demand generative AI assistance directly in the apps where people write. It will stay with the user throughout the writing process; whether it is an email thread or a long-form document.

(2.) With it, individuals can rewrite for tone, clarity and length, and also compose, ideate, and 'reply intelligently.'

(3.) It also allows customers to: create high-quality writing using personal and organisational context; personalise voice, use suggested prompts to guide writing, work securely with generative AI, and write faster.

(4.) GrammarlyGO will start rolling out in April for subscribers to Grammarly's Premium, Business, and Education (higher education).

(5.) In the same month, the facility will also be available to users of Grammarly's free plan in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, and Ukraine.