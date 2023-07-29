Google tests AI tool 'Genesis' to assist journalists in writing news articles

Google's approach to Genesis emphasises its role as an AI assistant for journalists rather than a replacement for them. Photo: Collected

Google is making strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and its latest endeavour, an AI tool called 'Genesis,' has garnered attention from major news organisations like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp (owner of The Wall Street Journal). The tool aims to revolutionise newsrooms by generating news content using AI technology.

While details about the inner workings of Genesis are scarce, it is being hailed as a potential game-changer for journalists. The tool not only has the ability to generate news stories based on current events but also acts as a personal assistant for journalists, automating certain tasks to free up their time for more important endeavours.

Google's belief in the responsible use of AI is evident in Genesis. The company sees the tool as an alternative to the potential pitfalls of generative AI and a means to enhance the publishing industry rather than replace journalists.

Google spokesperson Jenn Crider defended 'Genesis' in a statement given to The Verge, and said that the company is in its earliest stages of exploring ideas with news publishers to potentially offer AI-powered tools to enable journalists with their day-to-day work.

Despite Google's optimism, some executives who saw the pitch expressed concerns about the tool's impact on the art of news storytelling. They felt that it could potentially undermine the efforts put into producing accurate and well-crafted news articles.

Jeff Jarvis director of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, acknowledges the potential benefits of using AI for factual information delivery but warns about its misuse on nuanced topics, which could harm both the tool's credibility and that of the news organisations using it.

News organisations worldwide are cautiously exploring the integration of AI into their newsrooms. Many have expressed interest in using AI responsibly to improve efficiency and accuracy. However, Google's Genesis has also raised apprehension among journalists who fear it could lead to layoffs and alter the perception of traditionally written articles.

Google's approach to Genesis emphasises its role as an AI assistant for journalists rather than a replacement for them. By providing journalists with tools that enhance their work and productivity, Google aims to strike a balance between AI integration and human expertise in news reporting.

The adoption of Genesis by major publications remains uncertain, considering the media industry's past challenges with Google's News app and the ongoing legal battle with Gannett over Google's monopoly in the digital advertising marketplace, which allegedly harms local publishers.

As the debate over AI's role in newsrooms continues, it will be crucial for Google to address concerns and demonstrate the positive impact of Genesis. Whether this AI tool becomes a staple in news organisations or not, its development reflects the growing influence of AI across various industries, including the ever-evolving landscape of journalism.