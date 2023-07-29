Google tests AI tool 'Genesis' to assist journalists in writing news articles

Tech

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:12 pm

Related News

Google tests AI tool 'Genesis' to assist journalists in writing news articles

Google sees the tool as an alternative to the potential pitfalls of generative AI and a means to enhance the publishing industry rather than replace journalists

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:12 pm
Google&#039;s approach to Genesis emphasises its role as an AI assistant for journalists rather than a replacement for them. Photo: Collected
Google's approach to Genesis emphasises its role as an AI assistant for journalists rather than a replacement for them. Photo: Collected

Google is making strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and its latest endeavour, an AI tool called 'Genesis,' has garnered attention from major news organisations like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp (owner of The Wall Street Journal). The tool aims to revolutionise newsrooms by generating news content using AI technology.

While details about the inner workings of Genesis are scarce, it is being hailed as a potential game-changer for journalists. The tool not only has the ability to generate news stories based on current events but also acts as a personal assistant for journalists, automating certain tasks to free up their time for more important endeavours.

Google's belief in the responsible use of AI is evident in Genesis. The company sees the tool as an alternative to the potential pitfalls of generative AI and a means to enhance the publishing industry rather than replace journalists.

Google spokesperson Jenn Crider defended 'Genesis' in a statement given to The Verge, and said that the company is in its earliest stages of exploring ideas with news publishers to potentially offer AI-powered tools to enable journalists with their day-to-day work.

Despite Google's optimism, some executives who saw the pitch expressed concerns about the tool's impact on the art of news storytelling. They felt that it could potentially undermine the efforts put into producing accurate and well-crafted news articles.

Jeff Jarvis director of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, acknowledges the potential benefits of using AI for factual information delivery but warns about its misuse on nuanced topics, which could harm both the tool's credibility and that of the news organisations using it.

News organisations worldwide are cautiously exploring the integration of AI into their newsrooms. Many have expressed interest in using AI responsibly to improve efficiency and accuracy. However, Google's Genesis has also raised apprehension among journalists who fear it could lead to layoffs and alter the perception of traditionally written articles.

Google's approach to Genesis emphasises its role as an AI assistant for journalists rather than a replacement for them. By providing journalists with tools that enhance their work and productivity, Google aims to strike a balance between AI integration and human expertise in news reporting.

The adoption of Genesis by major publications remains uncertain, considering the media industry's past challenges with Google's News app and the ongoing legal battle with Gannett over Google's monopoly in the digital advertising marketplace, which allegedly harms local publishers.

As the debate over AI's role in newsrooms continues, it will be crucial for Google to address concerns and demonstrate the positive impact of Genesis. Whether this AI tool becomes a staple in news organisations or not, its development reflects the growing influence of AI across various industries, including the ever-evolving landscape of journalism.

AI / journalism / productivity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

8h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

23h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

2h | TBS Today
Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

3h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues