Google tells court 'staggering' $5 bln EU antitrust fine flawed

Tech

Reuters
30 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 09:10 pm

Related News

Google tells court 'staggering' $5 bln EU antitrust fine flawed

Google was fined for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search from 2011, in the largest penalty meted out to any company found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules

Reuters
30 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) European Union antitrust fine was based on flawed calculations, Alphabet's Google said on Thursday, urging Europe's second-highest court to scrap or reduce what it said was not an appropriate penalty.

Google was fined for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search from 2011, in the largest penalty meted out to any company found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules.

"The fine that was imposed, a staggering 4.34 billion euros, was not appropriate," Google's lawyer Genevra Forwood told the five-judge panel of the General Court on the fourth day of a week-long hearing, which is taking place three years after the European Commission sanctioned the company.

"The problem is not the headline-grabbing fine per se. The problem is how the Commission reached that figure," she said.

Forwood said there was no anti-competitive intent in Google's actions nor could it have known that its conduct was an abuse based on EU case law and there was no precedent for it.

"So it was wrong for the Commission to impose any fine at all, let alone turn up the dials to reach its biggest fine ever," Forwood said.

She also took issue with the EU competition enforcer adding an 11% gravity factor to Google's fine compared with 5% for Intel in 2009 in a separate case.

"Even if this Court considers that a fine is appropriate, it would only be proper to turn the dials right down," she said.

However, the European Commission's lawyer Anthony Dawes said Google "simply could not be unaware of the anti-competitive behaviour of its practices".

"Infringements committed negligently are no less serious than those committed intentionally," Dawes said, adding that the fine was just 4.5% of Google's revenue in 2017 versus a 10% cap allowed under EU rules.

A verdict is likely to come next year. The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission

  

Top News

google / EU Anti-Trust watchdog / EU antitrust regulator / antitrust / Android / Google search

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel