Google sued by India second time in less than a week

Tech

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 07:30 pm

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Google has been fined Rupee 936.44 crores by the Commission of India (CCI) for the second time in less than a week. The CCI has accused Google of misusing its dominant position in regard to Play Store policy and has called out the tech giant for unfair commercial practices. 

The US tech firm was found guilty of promoting its payment apps and in-app payment system using its dominant market position, reports NDTV. 

Earlier the CCI tweeted that it was fining Google for anti-competitive practices. 

This recent incident is followed by Google getting fined by the CCI for Rupee 1,337.76 crore for anti-competitive practices related to Andriod just last week. 

Traditionally app stores are required for developers to distribute their apps to end users. additionally, the availability of app stores is directly related to the operation system (OS) present on a smart device. 

Google's Android OS had been profiting off of the benefits of indirect network effects. 

According to the CCI, Google's play store enables its owners to profit from the apps released to the market. 

Google's Play store policies, app developers have to use Google Play's Billing system (GPBS) to be able to accept payments for app distribution and in-app purchases. 

The Indian watchdog, through its evaluation, confirmed that Google dominated the Indian markets for app stores for Andriod smart mobile OS and licensable OS for smart mobile devices. This forces the developers to use the GPBS in an unfair and arbitrary manner. 

After last week's fine, Google stated that the penalty was "a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses," on Friday.

However, Google has yet to comment on the recent penalty.

 

