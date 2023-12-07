Google comes up with fix for missing drive files on desktop

Tech

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:53 pm

It has posted a list of steps users can take to recover their files

Google has a solution for the sync issue that caused files to disappear for some users on desktop drive. 

It has posted a list of steps users can take to recover their files, reports the Verge.

After downloading and opening the latest version of Google Drive for Windows or macOS, Google says to run the app's recovery tool. To do this, users can click the Drive icon in the menu bar or system tray. From there, they are required to press and hold Shift, click Settings, and select "Recover from backups." 

A notification will arrive reading "Recovery has started." Google will put all the recovered files into a new folder named "Google Drive recovery" once the process is complete.

If users run into any issues, Google says they can submit feedback through the Drive for desktop app by using the hashtag #DFD84 and ticking off the box that says to include diagnostic logs. 

There's also another technique to recover data through the command line interface outlined on Google's support page, as well as some troubleshooting options.

Last month, users began to notice missing Google Drive files, with one user losing all of their files dating back to May. Google says the issue only impacted a "small subset" of Drive users on desktop using version 84. Hopefully, this solution can help get missing files back to users.

 

