German cybersecurity watchdog issues red alert warning on software

Tech

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 08:57 pm

German cybersecurity watchdog issues red alert warning on software

A vulnerability in a Java-based library known as Log4j can be exploited to allow a complete takeover of the affected system

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 08:57 pm
German cybersecurity watchdog issues red alert warning on software

Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, on Saturday issued a red alert warning, its highest, on a flawed piece of widely-used software, saying it posed an "extremely critical threat" to web servers.

A vulnerability in a Java-based library known as Log4j can be exploited to allow a complete takeover of the affected system, the BSI said in a statement on its website.

"The reason for this assessment is the very wide distribution of the affected product and the associated impact on countless other products. The vulnerability is also easily exploitable, and a proof-of-concept is publicly available," the BSI said.

"The BSI is aware of world- and Germany-wide mass scans as well as attempted compromises. Initial successful compromises are also being publicly reported," it added.

The BSI said that although there was a security update for Log4j all products using it also needed to be adapted, recommending that companies and organisations implemented the measures outlined in the cyber security warning.

World+Biz

German cybersecurity watchdog / Cybersecurity watchdog

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

11h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

13h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

13h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

13h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief