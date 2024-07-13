Galaxy Buds 3: Samsung’s shot at an AirPod clone

Tech

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 08:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 08:06 am

The new design includes a stem, which Samsung developed using ear scans and AI to improve comfort. Photo: Collected
The new design includes a stem, which Samsung developed using ear scans and AI to improve comfort. Photo: Collected

Samsung is making big changes to its Galaxy Buds series with the launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These new wireless earbuds resemble Apple's AirPods, but this similarity could be useful.

The Galaxy Buds 3, priced at $179, have an open fit similar to Apple's base AirPods. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, costing $249, features silicone tips for a secure fit, much like the AirPods Pro.

The new design includes a stem, which Samsung developed using ear scans and AI to improve comfort, reports 9To5Google. This stem design shifts some weight away from the inner ear, making the earbuds more balanced and comfortable. It also brings the microphone closer to the mouth for better call quality.

The case design has also changed. Samsung moved from a square-type case to a flattened one with a smaller lid, resembling the AirPods Pro case. However, Samsung's version has a "distinctive" silver (grey) colour and a transparent lid.

Both models include Samsung's touchpad for touch and squeeze gestures, similar to AirPods. The Buds 3 Pro also has an LED strip for pairing and battery status, although it might not be very functional.

Both have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), with the Pro model offering "Voice Detect" for automatic adjustments. They also support Hi-Fi audio up to 24-bit and 96kHz with Galaxy smartphones running One UI 6.1.1 or higher. Both models offer "360 Audio" and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case.

Additionally, users with Galaxy AI smartphones can access a new "listening mode" for real-time translations.

