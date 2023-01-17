Formulate policy before using spy tech: Article 19

Article 19, a UK-based international human rights organisation working on freedom of expression and right to information, has expressed deep concern over the government's recent initiative to monitor mobile phones, internet and social media through controversial technologies without having specific rules.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, Faruq Faisel, regional director of Article 19 South Asia said, "Law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh have been accused of illegal surveillance of mobile phone conversation and social media activities for many years. In several cases, the leak of phone conversations of civil rights activists, political leaders and general citizens has created great concern among people."

"In such a context, the government's recent initiative to increase surveillance on mobile, internet and social media without specific rules will undermine several constitutional rights of citizens including the right to personal and family life, privacy, reputation, freedom of expression, dissent, life, and property. Such an initiative before the national election will increase fear among the people," said the press statement.

Recently, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said in the National Parliament that measures have been taken for "legally" monitoring of mobile and social media.

He gave this information to the parliament amid various discussions and criticisms regarding the news of purchase of modern Israeli surveillance equipment.

