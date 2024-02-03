Five tools to complete hours of work in minutes

Tech

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 01:21 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In the fast-paced landscape of the modern working arena, certain innovative tools are changing the scenario through automation and streamlining processes.

Take a dive into the future of productivity and discover how these tools can transform your workflow.

Predis AI

Imagine having a personal assistant dedicated solely to your social media success. Predis.ai is a groundbreaking AI-powered social media management tool designed to transform your digital presence.

Say goodbye to tedious hours spent crafting content and analysing performance; Predis.ai can do tasks that once took hours into mere minutes. With cutting-edge features like Branded Content Video Generation and AI-driven content analysis, it's your ultimate ally in effortlessly creating captivating posts. This tool integrates the features of widely used tools like Canva and Hootsuite along with ChatGPT.

Predis.ai makes the entire time-consuming process of content creation, scheduling, and analysis a breeze, allowing you to focus on what truly matters: engaging with your audience and growing your brand.

Axiom AI

This tool can be the ultimate solution for automating your browsing experience without the need for any coding knowledge. With this powerful tool, you can effortlessly construct browser bots in no time, completely eliminating the need to write complex code. From automating website actions to handling repetitive tasks, Axiom AI empowers you to streamline your browsing activities on any website or web application.

Packed with essential features, Axiom AI offers unparalleled functionality. With its intuitive visual web scraping capabilities and seamless data entry spreadsheet automation, you can extract and manipulate data effortlessly. Whether you're looking to automate interactions with specific websites or enhance your productivity across various online platforms, Axiom AI has you covered.

As a Chrome Extension, Axiom AI comes with a user-friendly installation process, ensuring hassle-free integration with your browser. With just a few clicks, you can unlock a world of automation possibilities, including automated clicking and typing actions on any website.

Galileo AI

It is a cutting-edge tool redefining the way designers bring their ideas to life. Galileo AI empowers users to effortlessly translate natural language prompts into stunning, high-fidelity designs, all with remarkable speed and precision. Seamlessly integrated with Figma, this platform is engineered to streamline the user interface design process like never before.

This tool distinguishes itself through its transformative text-to-UI capabilities, acting as your creative co-pilot in bringing your ideas to fruition. Seamlessly translating plain text descriptions into intricate and editable UI designs, this is a tool that transcends the limits of imagination, empowering users to visualise and refine their concepts effortlessly.

Whether crafting a dashboard for a healthcare application or sculpting a sleek bottom navigation bar, Galileo AI delivers unmatched efficiency. By simply articulating your vision in text, this tool swiftly materialises it into reality by redefining the interface design process.

Excel Formula Bot

This AI-powered tool is designed to enhance your productivity and efficiency within Excel and Google Sheets. Offering a wide range of features tailored to streamline your workflow, here's what sets Excel Formula Bot apart:

With its Formula Generator feature, say goodbye to tedious formula writing. Excel Formula Bot can effortlessly generate complex Excel formulas based on simple text instructions. Whether you need to calculate averages, perform statistical analyses, or automate any other task, simply describe your requirement, and let Excel Formula Bot do the rest.

You can also dive deep into your datasets with Excel Formula Bot's intuitive Data Analyser feature. Upload your data, pose inquiries and receive comprehensive results in the form of structured data, interactive charts and actionable recommendations. It uncovers valuable insights and helps to make informed decisions with ease.

Mixo.io

Using this tool you can launch a website for your business in mere seconds. Here is how it works.

Simply share a brief overview of your vision, and let Mixo harness the power of AI to craft your website swiftly. Ideal for those eager to transform concepts into polished online platforms without the hassle.

You can build stunning landing pages effortlessly with Mixo's user-friendly interface by eliminating the need for coding or design skills.

You can also take advantage of Mixo's built-in email waiting lists and essential launch tools. Perfect for pre-launching products, gathering insights, building anticipation, running beta tests, or validating new concepts, Mixo equips you with everything you need to kickstart your online business.

With its integrated subscriber management tool you will be able to forge connections with your audience. Seamlessly export subscribers to marketing platforms or delve into deeper insights with Google Analytics integration, ensuring your outreach efforts are both effective and efficient.

