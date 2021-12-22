Finnish Tesla owner blows up his car with 30kg dynamite

Tech

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 01:02 pm

Related News

Finnish Tesla owner blows up his car with 30kg dynamite

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 01:02 pm
Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Tuomas Katainen.
Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Tuomas Katainen.

A man in Finland blew up his expensive electric sedan – a 2013 Tesla Model S – with around 30kg of dynamite. 

Tuomas Katainen, the resident of Jaala village in south Finland's Kymenlaakso region was upset over the technical glitches and high repair cost.  

Apparently, he was among the early buyers of the car, which had been around since 2012, reports India TV.

Katainen was upset as he was told to pay 20,000 euros (around $22,500) for a new battery for his car. 

Soon, the video went viral on social media platforms and has garnered over 4.5 lakh views to date on YouTube. 

Katainen took his Tesla, loaded with 30kg of dynamite, at a picturesque snow-covered location. 

A mannequin with the face of Elon Musk was placed in the driver's seat before the explosion. Katainen shot the entire event and uploaded it on YouTube. 

Elon Musk is Tesla's largest shareholder and its chairman. 

He is also the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $278.7 billion.

Musk's company is one of the biggest sellers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world. 

Tesla dominates the EV market and is known for its innovations globally. 

Although, of late, the company's reputation has plummeted as its customers are facing a wide range of issues in the cars like technical glitches, high repair costs and so on. 

Recently, a case in the US made headlines where the auto safety regulators looked into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company's "Full Self-Driving" software caused a crash.

The driver was beta testing the "Full Self-Driving" software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle, according to a complaint filed by the driver with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

The vehicle, a 2021 Tesla Model Y small SUV, gave the driver an alert halfway through the turn, and the driver tried to turn the wheel to avoid other traffic, according to the complaint.

But the car took control and "forced itself into the incorrect lane, creating an unsafe maneuver putting everyone involved at risk," the driver wrote. 

No one was injured in the crash, but the Model Y was severely damaged on the driver's side.
 

Tesla / tech / Finland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

53m | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

2h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

18m | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

23m | Videos
Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

18h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?