Finnish Tesla owner blows up his car with 30kg dynamite

Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Tuomas Katainen.

A man in Finland blew up his expensive electric sedan – a 2013 Tesla Model S – with around 30kg of dynamite.

Tuomas Katainen, the resident of Jaala village in south Finland's Kymenlaakso region was upset over the technical glitches and high repair cost.

Apparently, he was among the early buyers of the car, which had been around since 2012, reports India TV.

Katainen was upset as he was told to pay 20,000 euros (around $22,500) for a new battery for his car.

Soon, the video went viral on social media platforms and has garnered over 4.5 lakh views to date on YouTube.

Katainen took his Tesla, loaded with 30kg of dynamite, at a picturesque snow-covered location.

A mannequin with the face of Elon Musk was placed in the driver's seat before the explosion. Katainen shot the entire event and uploaded it on YouTube.

Elon Musk is Tesla's largest shareholder and its chairman.

He is also the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $278.7 billion.

Musk's company is one of the biggest sellers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world.

Tesla dominates the EV market and is known for its innovations globally.

Although, of late, the company's reputation has plummeted as its customers are facing a wide range of issues in the cars like technical glitches, high repair costs and so on.

Recently, a case in the US made headlines where the auto safety regulators looked into a complaint from a Tesla driver that the company's "Full Self-Driving" software caused a crash.

The driver was beta testing the "Full Self-Driving" software, and the Tesla SUV went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle, according to a complaint filed by the driver with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicle, a 2021 Tesla Model Y small SUV, gave the driver an alert halfway through the turn, and the driver tried to turn the wheel to avoid other traffic, according to the complaint.

But the car took control and "forced itself into the incorrect lane, creating an unsafe maneuver putting everyone involved at risk," the driver wrote.

No one was injured in the crash, but the Model Y was severely damaged on the driver's side.

