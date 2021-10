The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday "there was no malicious activity behind" a faulty configuration change that knocked all of its services off the internet for hours a day earlier.

The company earlier had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.