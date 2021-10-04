Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

Many users around the World are currently reporting issues in loading Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Users are unable to update their news feed, Messenger and WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive any messages.

Facebook services suddenly went offline when its global head of safety Antigone Davis was live on CNBC defending the company's policies and its handling of research data suggesting Instagram is harmful to teens.

According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than two lakh people have reported issues with Facebook services till 10pm Monday.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. October 4, 2021

