Facebook launches new feature in Bangladesh to help neighbours in need

Facebook has launched the "Community Help" feature in Bangladesh to make it easier for users to help those who are the most impacted by Covid-19 in their community.

This is part of Facebook's ongoing efforts to support people with information and resources that they need during the pandemic, said a press release.

Local pages such as blood banks, community organizations and local non-profit organizations can also use this tool. They will be able to post requests for help within their local community for everything from supplies to services. They can also respond to posts or create new posts to let others know what they are offering, as an individual or page.

For example, using Community Help, people can deliver groceries to elderly neighbours, respond to anyone looking for oxygen cylinders or offer food through community organizations.

Facebook has advised everyone using the feature to follow local guidelines to stay safe and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The social media company works with partners in Bangladesh and around the world to increase health awareness and help build online communities for positive impact. So far, 11 million Bangladeshis have signed up using Facebook's Blood Donations feature to play a role in reducing critical blood shortages in the country.

The Community Help feature can also help bring people together and keep them connected in times of need.

To use Facebook's Community Help feature, visit facebook.com/community_help.

To request or offer help: