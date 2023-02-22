Facebook, Instagram could have 12 million paying subscribers by early 2024: Bank of America

Tech

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 11:08 am

Related News

Facebook, Instagram could have 12 million paying subscribers by early 2024: Bank of America

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 11:08 am
Photo :Getty Images via BBC
Photo :Getty Images via BBC

The new verified subscription service by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instragram, could land nearly 12 million subscribers by 2024, according to a Bank of America (BoFA) research note published Tuesday (21 February).

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the subscription service in an Instagram post over the weekend, pitching it as a way to increase "authenticity and security across our services."

The service, which starts at $11.99 per month, offers a verification badge and identity monitoring features and related tools. It is currently being tested in Australia and New Zealand, reports CNBC.

BoFA analysts described Meta's subscription service as catering to influencers and creators as opposed to consumers, and noted that businesses will eventually be able to sign up as well.

The subscription service could be attractive to influencers because it could "help them increase visibility and reach with a badge and potentially higher positioning in search and content results," they added. 

Considering the subscription services costs $11.99 a month, the BoFA analysts said that Meta could generate $1.7 billion "in high-margin revenue in 2024."

"Given a broader audience reach and bigger revenue opportunity for creators, we believe Meta could outperform the subscriber ramp (as a percent of users) of peer subscription offerings (the service will likely be refined and improved over time)," the BoFA research note said.

Meta's testing of a new subscription service follows the debut of Twitter's Blue subscription service in December, which costs $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for people who purchase it via Apple App's Store. The service has nearly 300,000 worldwide subscribers, according to a report by the tech news website The Information.

Snap Inc also has a subscription service called Snapchat+, which the social messaging service debuted in June with a price of $3.99 a month. The company said in late January during its latest earnings report that Snapchat+ now has over 2 million users.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Facebook / Instragram / Bank of America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beekeepers contact the crop farmers beforehand and rent a piece of land beside the croplands where they set up the artificial beehives. Photo: Mumit M

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

4h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

17h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

23h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

18h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

20h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat