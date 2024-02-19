EU launches formal probe into TikTok over child protection

EU flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, 2 June 2, 2023. Illustration: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

The EU on Monday announced formal action against TikTok to investigate alleged breaches of rules to protect minors online under a landmark law on policing digital content.

"Today we open an investigation into #TikTok over suspected breach of transparency & obligations to protect minors," Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on X as he announced the proceedings against the video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance, under the bloc's new Digital Services Act.