End of an era: Amazon to retire web ranking site Alexa.com

Tech

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:53 am

A screengrab of Alexa.com&#039;s homepage. Photo: Collected
A screengrab of Alexa.com's homepage. Photo: Collected

Tech giant Amazon.com Inc has decided to shut down popular website ranking system "Alexa.com" after 25 long years of service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Amazon said that it will be "retiring" the platform – that also offers a full suite of SEO and competitor analysis tools – in next year's May.

"Twenty-five years ago, we founded Alexa Internet. After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we've made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022. 

"Thank you for making us your go-to resource for content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and so much more," reads the statement.

Amazon thanked its customers and said that they were "proud" to have served them.

No new monthly stats are to be released going forward, the statement added.

The company has already stopped issuing new subscriptions while the existing subscribers will have access until May 1, 2022. 

Similarly, Amazon APIs will be shut down on 8 December, 2022.

According to online visibility management SaaS platform Semrush, Alexa.com's organic traffic has been experiencing a steady decline for quite some time.

The move to shut operations of the platform may have come due to the significant drop in its popularity.

