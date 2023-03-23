Encrypted video calls with up to 8, audio calls with up to 32 people on WhatsApp: Zuckerberg

Tech

UNB
23 March, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 03:11 pm

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today (23 March) announced the launching of a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows.

"Now you can make E2E encrypted video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people," Zuckerberg posted on his verified Facebook profile.

In a recent blog post, Meta said: "We'll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family, and coworkers."

The tech giant also announced that its instant messaging app for Windows has got a revamped look with new features.

"The new WhatsApp app for Windows will load faster and is built with an interface similar to the mobile version of the app," the blog post reads.

"We've made improvements to device linking and better syncing across multiple devices," Meta said.

To avail the new features, the users have to install the latest update of the WhatsApp Windows desktop app. Once updated, A call option in the chat box – similar to the call icon available in WhatsApp app on Android or iOS – will be visible to the users

Meta also announced the new Mac desktop version of the app, which is currently in beta testing.

Prioritizing the privacy of the users in mind, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that gives group admins more control over their group privacy.

"As more people join communities, we want to give group admins more control over their group privacy, so we've built a simple tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group," Meta said in another blog post.

