Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Tech

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:55 pm

Related News

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 12:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

In a post on the site at 12:06 am ET (0406 GMT), the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X", and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that "it should have been done a long time ago".

Under Musk's tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognizable asset". "That's why we're so protective of it," it added.

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin's market value.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter's most recent complication was a lawsuit filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs.

Top News

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

31m | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

1h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

1h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

1h | TBS World
Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price