Eco-friendly foam to help make cargo shipping more sustainable

This gelatin-reinforced cardboard foam has the potential to enhance the sustainability of packaging materials. Photo: Collected

Researchers have developed an eco-friendly cushioning foam from recycled cardboard, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional packaging materials. With the holiday season fueling global shipping, the surge in waste from cardboard and plastic-based foam cushioning prompted the team, featured in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, to innovate.

Their cardboard-based foam proved stronger and more insulating than traditional plastic foams commonly used for packaging.

Household waste, particularly waste paper, served as the primary raw material for this eco-friendly innovation. The researchers aimed to repurpose common items like newspapers, junk mail, paperboard envelopes, and cardboard boxes into lightweight, robust mailing materials.

Unlike current methods requiring complex chemical processes to produce cellulose aerogels from waste paper, the team simplified the procedure. They broke down cardboard scraps in a blender, mixed them with gelatin or polyvinyl acetate (PVA) glue, poured the mixtures into molds, then refrigerated and freeze-dried them to form efficient cushioning foams.

Moreover, the researchers enhanced the cardboard-based foam's resistance by combining it with gelatin, PVA glue, and a silica-based fluid, resulting in a heavy-duty version capable of withstanding force-intensive impacts.

This breakthrough offers a straightforward yet effective method to upcycle cardboard, creating environmentally friendly packaging materials suitable for rough deliveries, including parachute-free airdrops.