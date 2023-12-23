Eco-friendly foam to help make cargo shipping more sustainable

Tech

TBS Report / Innovation
23 December, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:30 am

Related News

Eco-friendly foam to help make cargo shipping more sustainable

Household waste, particularly waste paper, served as the primary raw material for this eco-friendly innovation

TBS Report / Innovation
23 December, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 09:30 am
This gelatin-reinforced cardboard foam has the potential to enhance the sustainability of packaging materials. Photo: Collected
This gelatin-reinforced cardboard foam has the potential to enhance the sustainability of packaging materials. Photo: Collected

Researchers have developed an eco-friendly cushioning foam from recycled cardboard, providing a sustainable alternative to conventional packaging materials. With the holiday season fueling global shipping, the surge in waste from cardboard and plastic-based foam cushioning prompted the team, featured in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, to innovate.

Their cardboard-based foam proved stronger and more insulating than traditional plastic foams commonly used for packaging.

Household waste, particularly waste paper, served as the primary raw material for this eco-friendly innovation. The researchers aimed to repurpose common items like newspapers, junk mail, paperboard envelopes, and cardboard boxes into lightweight, robust mailing materials.

Unlike current methods requiring complex chemical processes to produce cellulose aerogels from waste paper, the team simplified the procedure. They broke down cardboard scraps in a blender, mixed them with gelatin or polyvinyl acetate (PVA) glue, poured the mixtures into molds, then refrigerated and freeze-dried them to form efficient cushioning foams.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, the researchers enhanced the cardboard-based foam's resistance by combining it with gelatin, PVA glue, and a silica-based fluid, resulting in a heavy-duty version capable of withstanding force-intensive impacts.

This breakthrough offers a straightforward yet effective method to upcycle cardboard, creating environmentally friendly packaging materials suitable for rough deliveries, including parachute-free airdrops.

innovation / eco friendly / Packaging / Shipping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

21h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

21h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

15h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

13h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS