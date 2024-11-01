DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: A rival to GoPro?

Tech

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 08:52 pm

Photo: DJI
Photo: DJI

DJI has recently unveiled their new action camera with some incredible features, making it a worthy rival to the market's most popular action camera, the GoPro Hero series. 

The new action camera is called the Osmo Action 5 Pro.

Priced at $350, the Osmo Action 5 Pro is capable of recording 4K at 60 fps for over two hours and 1080p for four hours, surpassing both the GoPro Hero 13 and Insta360 Ace Pro 2. A $400 "Adventure Combo" includes two additional batteries and a charger that fully recharges each battery in about 30 minutes.

The device comes with 47 GB internal storage, besides the memory expansion option. Weighing just 146 grams, it is more compact than the Hero 13, with waterproofing up to 66 feet—double GoPro's depth.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with a larger 2.5-inch OLED display and an intuitive interface, along with a 1.46-inch front display.

While GoPro excels in lens versatility with removable options, the Action 5 Pro's larger 1/1.3-inch 40MP sensor provides greater clarity, particularly in low light. It can record up to 4K videos at 120 fps.

According to Engadget's review, the video quality from Osmo Action 5 Pro is vibrant, though GoPro's colours appear more natural. DJI's Super Night Mode boosts low-light performance, albeit with some artificial sharpness.

The Action 5 Pro is a compelling choice, especially for those prioritising battery life, low-light performance and waterproof durability.

