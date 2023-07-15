Discover a hidden feature of Your iPhone: Say Goodbye to Unwanted Objects

In iOS 16, removing items from photos is now easier than ever. Photo: Collected
In iOS 16, removing items from photos is now easier than ever. Photo: Collected

iPhone users with iOS 16, brace yourselves for a mind-blowing feature hiding on your device. Imagine effortlessly removing people, pets, or any unwanted items or objects from your photos with just a few taps. 

This incredible tool, without an official name, allows you to separate the subject, like a person, from the background, and it's remarkably simple to use.

Here's how it works: Tap and hold on the photo you want to edit, and like magic, the tool activates. As you continue holding, you can "lift" the subject from the photo, completely removing it from the background. 

But that's not all! You can then easily transfer the cutout to another app for sharing, posting, or creating beautiful collages.

Bid farewell to unwanted stuff and take your photos to a whole new level of visual awesomeness. 

