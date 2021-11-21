Creative IT holds 5-day IT awareness programme for students

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Creative IT holds 5-day IT awareness programme for students

Creative IT (CIT) Institute has recently hosted a five day long IT awareness programme for school and college-going students. 

The event was organised with a view to improving the overall learning activities of the students and to make the juniors more proficient in the IT sector, reads a press release.  

Under their initiative, over 3,000 students were imparted training in 5 subjects (Animation, Python Programming, Graphic Design, Coding, Robotics) in 67 batches by Creative Juniors.

Of them, 1,000 successfully completed the course. Through the event, Creative Juniors started its official journey with the international IT learning platform "Educode Academy". 

On Friday, with the entire team of Creative Juniors, an IT award ceremony was held at the National Museum. 

At the event, crests and gift items were given to about 300 juniors in three categories. 

Crests and gift items are given to 200 of those who have done well in the entire training programme, the best 67 of each batch, and the top five of the entire training programme. 

The event was attended by more than 500 guests including juniors and parents. CIT Founder and CEO Monir Hosen,  CIT Executive Director Parvin Akter, BSB-Cambrian Education Group Founder Chairman Lion MK Bashar, Cyber Teens Foundation Founder Sadat Rahman, Academia Managing Director Kutub Uddin and notable personalities were present in the ceremony. 

Educore CEO Peter Hess was virtually involved in this special event. In his congratulatory speech, he encouraged the juniors to prepare themselves with technology. 

Creative IT Institute has been working for 13 years to develop skills through providing IT training to the people of the country.

Award ceremony / IT / Creative IT (CIT) Institute

